Maha: Sex racket busted in Thane; two women arrested

A sex racket was busted in the Wagle Estate locality of Maharashtra's Thane city and two women were arrested, police said on Friday.

A team from the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) intercepted two women near a hotel in the locality on Thursday, an official said. The two women were allegedly acting as agents and forcing other women into flesh trade, he said. Four women were rescued from the location and sent to a shelter home, the official said. An offence under relevant provisions of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered at the Wagle Estate police station, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

