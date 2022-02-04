Left Menu

Maha: Sex racket busted in Thane; two women arrested

The two women were allegedly acting as agents and forcing other women into flesh trade, he said. Four women were rescued from the location and sent to a shelter home, the official said. An offence under relevant provisions of the IPC and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act has been registered at the Wagle Estate police station, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 15:50 IST
Maha: Sex racket busted in Thane; two women arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sex racket was busted in the Wagle Estate locality of Maharashtra's Thane city and two women were arrested, police said on Friday.

A team from the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) intercepted two women near a hotel in the locality on Thursday, an official said. The two women were allegedly acting as agents and forcing other women into flesh trade, he said. Four women were rescued from the location and sent to a shelter home, the official said. An offence under relevant provisions of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered at the Wagle Estate police station, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022