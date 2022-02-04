Three-and-a-half-year-old girl raped by 14-year-old cousin in Jharkhand

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old cousin in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

She is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital here, and her condition is stated to be serious, a police officer said.

The girl was playing in front of her house in Medininagar when her paternal cousin took her to a secluded place and raped her, Rehla police station officer-in-charge Nemdhari Rajak said.

The accused was arrested and a case registered against him under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)