Three-and-a-half-year-old girl raped by 14-year-old cousin in Jharkhand
A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old cousin in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.
She is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital here, and her condition is stated to be serious, a police officer said.
The girl was playing in front of her house in Medininagar when her paternal cousin took her to a secluded place and raped her, Rehla police station officer-in-charge Nemdhari Rajak said.
The accused was arrested and a case registered against him under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer added.
