Key Sudanese protest group refuses to meet with UN Representative

The group that led protests in the uprising that toppled Sudan's former President Omar al-Bashir said on Friday it was refusing to meet with Volker Perthes, the UN Special Representative to Sudan.

In a statement on Twitter, the Sudanese Professionals Association also accused the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), which Perthes also heads, of failing to condemn Sudan's Oct. 25 coup and siding with military leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)