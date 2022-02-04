Study centres under human development programme should be reopened: Maha guv
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has said that over 3,000 study centres under Manav Vikas Karyakram human development programme, which have been shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic, should be reopened.Koshyari met with officials and reviewed various projects in Aurangabad on Thursday.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has said that over 3,000 study centres under Manav Vikas Karyakram (human development programme), which have been shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic, should be reopened.
Koshyari met with officials and reviewed various projects in Aurangabad on Thursday. Speaking to officials, the governor said, ''At least 3,125 study centres started under the Manav Vikas Karyakram in 125 talukas have remained shut amid the pandemic. The administration should think of restarting them.'' As per a release, Koshyari also instructed officials to prepare proposals for renovation of a hostel for children of defence personnel, cold storage in Pathan, Bidkin MIDC and Kargil memorial.
The governor praised the participation of former Army personnel in the Eco Battalion for plantation and conservation of tress to increase the forest cover in Aurangabad, it was stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
