Germany holds 'constructive' talks with Telegram, plans more

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-02-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 16:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Germany's Interior Ministry has held talks with representatives of Telegram, the messenger service popular with far-right groups and people opposed to pandemic-related restrictions, a ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"The Interior Ministry has held an initial constructive discussion with representatives of Telegram's top management. It was also agreed to continue and intensify the exchange," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in remarks published last month Germany could shut down Telegram and that it was discussing with its partners in the European Union how to regulate the messenger service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

