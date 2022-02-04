Left Menu

Thane couple held for GST evasion of over Rs 12 crore

The couple - 50-year-old man and his 48-year-old wife - was arrested on Thursday and presented in a court, which remanded them in 14-day judicial custody, he said.The arrest was made by the anti-evasion wing of CGST Thane Commissionerate under Mumbai zone.Based on detailed data analysis, Thane-based firm Datalink Consultancy was identified as a suspicious entity and an inquiry was initiated against it.

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) authorities in Thane have arrested a couple, who are partners in a city-based firm, for alleged GST evasion of Rs 12.23 crore, a senior official said on Friday. The couple - 50-year-old man and his 48-year-old wife - was arrested on Thursday and presented in a court, which remanded them in 14-day judicial custody, he said.

The arrest was made by the anti-evasion wing of CGST Thane Commissionerate under Mumbai zone.

''Based on detailed data analysis, Thane-based firm Datalink Consultancy was identified as a suspicious entity and an inquiry was initiated against it. Investigation revealed that the firm was providing manpower to various high-profile companies. It had collected GST from clients, but not deposited it to the government exchequer for over a year, in violation of the provisions of CGST Act 2017,'' Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner CGST and Central Excise (Thane), said in a release. If found guilty, the couple shall face imprisonment of up to five years and fine, he said. The action is part of the anti-evasion drive launched by CGST, Mumbai zone against the tax evaders and fraudsters. During this drive, the CGST Thane commissionerate has detected tax evasion of Rs 1,023 crore so far and recovered Rs 17 crore and arrested six persons in the last five months, the release said.

