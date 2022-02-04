12 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs in airline companies

The Delhi Police has arrested 12 persons, including nine women, for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in airline companies, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Neeraj Kumar (35), Amir (28), Sonu (33), Sandhya (27) Neeta Rawat (28), Mushkaan, Vimlesh (27), Harpreet Kaur (26), Nisha (21), Jaya (21), Deepika (21) and Moni (20), they said. The accused have cheated over 200 people in the last two months, police said. Complaint Parvesh Mathur alleged that he was cheated of Rs 12,250, they said. During investigation, it was revealed that a fake call centre was running at a house in Shastri Nagar. A raid was conducted and 12 persons, involved in running the call centre, were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. The three men were the main accused and they had hired the women as tele-callers, police said. The accused first gathered information about people looking for jobs from OLX and Workspace India and called them, they said. The tele-callers used to pose as executives and after getting leads, they used to pass on the WhatsApp numbers of the three men, the police said. The accused charged their victims Rs 700 to Rs 1,200 as registration fees, Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 for opening an account and Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000 for uniform, they said. After getting the money, they stopped picking up their victims' calls. In some cases, they used to tell them that they could not be selected and they would be considered in the next slot, the DCP said. They asked for more money for their selection. They also pacified many callers, saying they would be given placement in the next six months, they said. Further efforts are being made to trace the accounts in which cheated money was being transferred. Rs 2,31,000 in cash, 15 mobile phones and two debit cards were recovered from their possession, police added.

