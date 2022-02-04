Left Menu

12 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs in airline companies

The Delhi Police has arrested 12 persons, including nine women, for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in airline companies, officials said on Friday. The accused have cheated over 200 people in the last two months, police said. The three men were the main accused and they had hired the women as tele-callers, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 16:50 IST
12 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs in airline companies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has arrested 12 persons, including nine women, for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in airline companies, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Neeraj Kumar (35), Amir (28), Sonu (33), Sandhya (27) Neeta Rawat (28), Mushkaan, Vimlesh (27), Harpreet Kaur (26), Nisha (21), Jaya (21), Deepika (21) and Moni (20), they said. The accused have cheated over 200 people in the last two months, police said. Complaint Parvesh Mathur alleged that he was cheated of Rs 12,250, they said. During investigation, it was revealed that a fake call centre was running at a house in Shastri Nagar. A raid was conducted and 12 persons, involved in running the call centre, were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. The three men were the main accused and they had hired the women as tele-callers, police said. The accused first gathered information about people looking for jobs from OLX and Workspace India and called them, they said. The tele-callers used to pose as executives and after getting leads, they used to pass on the WhatsApp numbers of the three men, the police said. The accused charged their victims Rs 700 to Rs 1,200 as registration fees, Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 for opening an account and Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000 for uniform, they said. After getting the money, they stopped picking up their victims' calls. In some cases, they used to tell them that they could not be selected and they would be considered in the next slot, the DCP said. They asked for more money for their selection. They also pacified many callers, saying they would be given placement in the next six months, they said. Further efforts are being made to trace the accounts in which cheated money was being transferred. Rs 2,31,000 in cash, 15 mobile phones and two debit cards were recovered from their possession, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022