France to help reinforcing Emirati air defence system after drone attacks -statement

France said in a statement on Friday it had agreed to participate in the reinforcement of the defence system of the United Arab Emirates following Houthji attacks.

The United Arab Emirates said late on Wednesday it intercepted three drones that entered its airspace over unpopulated areas earlier in the day, in the latest attack on the Gulf commercial and tourism hub in the past few weeks.

