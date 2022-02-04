France to reinforce Emirati air defence system, including with Rafale jets, after drone attacks
The United Arab Emirates said late on Wednesday that it had intercepted three drones that entered its airspace over unpopulated areas earlier in the day, in the latest attack on the Gulf commercial and tourism hub in the past few weeks. Earlier this week, the United States had also said it would send fighter jets to assist the United Arab Emirates following missile attacks on the Gulf state launched by Yemen's Houthi movement, including a foiled attack aimed at a base hosting U.S. forces.
- Country:
- France
France said on Friday it had agreed to participate in the reinforcement of the United Arab Emirates' defence system, including the deployment of Rafale jets, following Houthi attacks.
"The United Arab Emirates were victims of serious attacks on their territory in January. In order to show our solidarity with this friendly country, France has decided to provide military support, in particular to protect the airspace against any intrusion," French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly wrote on Twitter. The United Arab Emirates said late on Wednesday that it had intercepted three drones that entered its airspace over unpopulated areas earlier in the day, in the latest attack on the Gulf commercial and tourism hub in the past few weeks.
Earlier this week, the United States had also said it would send fighter jets to assist the United Arab Emirates following missile attacks on the Gulf state launched by Yemen's Houthi movement, including a foiled attack aimed at a base hosting U.S. forces.
ALSO READ
Lebanon keen on maintaining "best relations" with Gulf states - President Aoun
U.S. reiterates commitment to help Gulf partners against threats from Yemen
U.S. judge annuls Gulf of Mexico oil lease sale over climate impact
Engulfed in racism row, ECB ties up with football's anti-discrimination organisation 'Kick It Out'
UAE inks deal with casino giant Wynn as Gulf state eyes gambling