Anuradha Guru appointed as ex-officio member of IBBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:16 IST
Anuradha Guru, who is the Economic Adviser at the corporate affairs ministry, has been appointed as an ex-officio member of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

The government, meanwhile, has appointed former civil servant Ravi Mittal as the chairperson of IBBI, a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The post of the chairperson fell vacant after the retirement of M S Sahoo, who completed his five-year term on September 30, 2021.

Mittal will be the second full-time chairperson of the IBBI.

According to a notification published in the gazette on February 2, Anuradha Guru has been appointed as the ex-officio member to represent the ministry at the IBBI.

Besides the chairperson, IBBI has three whole time members, four ex-officio members and two part-time members, as per the IBBI website.

