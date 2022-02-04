Left Menu

Maha: Stolen goods worth Rs 1.09 cr recovered by Palghar police returned to owners

The police also returned seized vehicles and goods relating to the other crimes valued at Rs 2.68 crore, it was stated.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday returned stolen goods worth Rs 1.09 crore recovered in various cases to their owners, an official said.

District Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde handed over the recovered goods at a function held here, he said.

Properties including ornaments worth Rs 80.11 lakh, Rs 7.42 lakh cash, vehicles worth Rs 16.10 lakh, mobile phones and laptop worth Rs 4.5 lakh were returned during the function, the official said. The goods, belonging to 34 complainants, were stolen in cases of housebreaking, theft, cheating and forced theft in the limits of different police stations, he said. The police also returned seized vehicles and goods relating to the other crimes valued at Rs 2.68 crore, it was stated.

