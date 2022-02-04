UK has high confidence Russia is seeking to engineer a pretext for Ukraine invasion
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain has high confidence that Russia is seeking to engineer a pretext to invade Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday referring to U.S. intelligence reported on Thursday.
"I can't comment on the specific intelligence but we have high confidence Russia is planning to engineer a pretext, blaming Ukraine for the attack in order to justify a Russian incursion into Ukraine," the spokesman said.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 9-Biden sees Russia moving on Ukraine, sows doubt on Western response
U.S. Senate filibuster challenge expected as Republicans block voter bill
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill
U.S. Supreme Court spurns Trump bid to keep Capitol attack records secret
Erdogan may visit Ukraine on February 3