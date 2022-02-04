Left Menu

UK has high confidence Russia is seeking to engineer a pretext for Ukraine invasion

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:38 IST
Britain has high confidence that Russia is seeking to engineer a pretext to invade Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday referring to U.S. intelligence reported on Thursday.

"I can't comment on the specific intelligence but we have high confidence Russia is planning to engineer a pretext, blaming Ukraine for the attack in order to justify a Russian incursion into Ukraine," the spokesman said.

