Wage rises not for government to comment on, UK PM's spokesman says

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:43 IST
Andrew Bailey Image Credit: Flickr
Britain's government would not echo calls from the Bank of England for wage restraint as it is not their responsibility, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.

Asked about remarks by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, the spokesman said: "It's not something that we would call for - it's not for us to set a direction of how companies pay their employees."

