India offers 80 Afghan cadets 1-year training programme

India has offered a one-year training programme for around 80 Afghan cadets following completion of their courses in various Indian military academies.

The Afghan embassy in India welcomed the offer considering the uncertain future facing the young cadets in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

The Afghan cadets will be given training under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

''Eighty young Afghan cadets who recently graduated from various military academies in India have been offered a 12-month training program in Effective English Communication for Business and Office,'' the Afghan embassy said in a statement.

It said the programme starts on February 7 and the cadets will be placed in three different institutes in India and that they will be provided with accommodation and a monthly allowance.

''Given the challenges and uncertainty facing these freshly graduated young cadets due to the prevailing situation back home, the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in India welcomes and applauses this generous move by the Indian government,'' the embassy said.

India regularly provided military training to young Afghan cadets in the last few years in sync with its close ties with Afghanistan.

The Taliban captured power in Afghanistan on August 15 following the withdrawal of the American forces.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

In the last couple of months, India delivered large quantities of life-saving medicines and other supplies as part of its humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

India has been concerned about the developments in Afghanistan.

It hosted a regional dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10 that was attended by National Security Advisors of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)