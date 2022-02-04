Alleging torture by wife, man hangs self in Kota

Alleging torture by his wife with a threat to frame false cases against him and his family members, a 24-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide in his house in the Udhyog Nagar area here, police said.

Anil Singh also recorded a video message on his mobile phone before hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house in Prem Nagar-I locality on late Thursday night, when he was alone as his family members had gone to a marriage function.

His wife had already left him for her parental home on January 14, Circle Inspector of Udhyog Nagar police station Manoj Singh Sikarwal said. In the video message, the deceased alleged his wife of torturing him and his family with the threat to frame false cases against them, the police said. He also claimed that he had requested his wife to live separately and to compromise on the disputed issue but she did not agree. After post-mortem, the body has been given to family members on Friday morning, police said.

A case has been lodged and the probe is on, Sikarwal said.

The deceased man is survived by a two-year-old daughter and was married around 4 years ago to a girl in the Bundi district.

