Owaisi rejects 'Z' security, asks govt to file case under UAPA
AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected Z security cover extended to him by the government after an attack on him.Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi urged the government to charge those who attacked him with stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and appealed to end radicalisation in the country.I dont want Z category security.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected 'Z' security cover extended to him by the government after an attack on him.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi urged the government to charge those who attacked him with stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and appealed to end radicalisation in the country.
''I don't want Z category security. I want to be an A-category citizen, at par with you all. Why was UAPA not invoked against those who fired at me? ...I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when the poor are safe. I will not get scared of those who shot at my car,'' he said in Parliament.
On Thursday, gunshots were fired at Owaisi's vehicle at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the assembly elections.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the state government has arrested the culprits and also seized the weapon and vehicle used in the attack.
Goyal said Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in the House on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal holds talk with Oz counterpart Dan Tehnan on bilateral trade
Piyush Goyal asks Indian industry to target 75 unicorns in 75 weeks to mark 75th anniversary of Independence
Indian Industry must clearly focus on principles of Quality, Productivity: Piyush Goyal
'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' makers withdraw release of Hindi version
Fire at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, no casualty reported