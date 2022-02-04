World News Roundup: Inside U.S. raid on ISIS leader: Months of preparation, then a deadly blast; Myanmar court postpones two hearings in Suu Kyi's trial-source and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Inside U.S. raid on ISIS leader: Months of preparation, then a deadly blast

U.S. forces rehearsed the helicopter raid over and over, hoping to capture Islamic State's leader on the third floor of a residential building in a Syrian town on the Turkish border, where he was holed up with his family. But before they could reach him, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi detonated a suicide bomb, triggering a large explosion that blew mangled bodies -- including his own -- out of the building into the streets outside.

Myanmar court postpones two hearings in Suu Kyi's trial-source

A court in military-run Myanmar postponed two hearings this week in the trial of Aung San Suu Kyi, a source with knowledge of proceedings said on Friday, after media reported the ousted leader had not been feeling well. Suu Kyi had been due in court on Thursday and Friday for hearings on corruption charges related to the leasing and purchase of a helicopter while in office.

Olympics-Putin and Xi mix politics and sport, unveiling alliance at Olympics

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled a global alliance with an anti-Western tilt on Friday, just hours before the grand opening of the Olympics in Beijing, in a striking juxtaposition of politics and sport. Xi later kicked off the opening ceremony, joined by International Olympic Committee Chairman Thomas Bach as he entered Beijing's famed Bird Nest stadium, its rim decked with the flags of the 91 countries and regions taking part.

Moroccan rescuers edge closer to child trapped in well

Moroccan rescue workers on Friday came closer to reaching a young child trapped at the bottom of a well in a delicate operation to dig out large parts of a hillside where there is a risk of landslide. The five-year old boy, publicly identified only by his first name, Rayan, fell into the well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen on Tuesday and his plight has gripped the North African country.

EU has 'robust' Russia sanctions ready if needed over Ukraine - von der Leyen

The European Union has prepared a "robust and comprehensive" package of sanctions to unleash on Russia if it continues its aggression towards Ukraine, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the Handeslblatt and Les Echos newspapers. Russia, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists in the east of the country, has amassed some 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and is demanding security guarantees including a promise NATO will never admit Kyiv.

Russia tells Germany it is open to ending media row

Russia said on Friday it would respond in kind if Germany moved to end a dispute over their respective media outlets, but would escalate the row further if Berlin chose to do so. Russia said a day earlier it was shutting down German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's operations in Moscow and stripping its staff of their accreditation in a retaliatory move after Berlin banned broadcasts by Russia's RT DE channel.

Mired in scandal, British PM Johnson fights to shore up authority

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting on Friday to shore up his authority after a senior aide resigned over his false claim that the leader of the opposition Labour Party failed to prosecute a notorious child sex abuser. Johnson, who in 2019 won the biggest Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher, has repeatedly refused to resign over revelations that he and some of his staff attended Downing Street parties during COVID lockdowns.

Russia and China tell NATO to stop expansion, Moscow backs Beijing on Taiwan

Russia and China called in a joint statement on Friday for NATO to halt its expansion while Moscow said it fully supported Beijing's stance on Taiwan and opposed Taiwanese independence in any form. The joint statement, including harsh criticism of the United States, was issued during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China for the Winter Olympics.

EU, U.S. agree to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters

The European Union and the United States have agreed to resume trade in mussels, clams, and oysters from the end of February after they were halted more than a decade ago, marking another step in improved transatlantic relations. Trade-in bivalve mollusks, also including cockles and scallops, came to a halt in 2011 due to differences in regulatory standards but will resume for the Netherlands and Spain and the U.S. states of Massachusetts and Washington.

U.S. faces snags in bid to speed up at-risk Afghan evacuations

A lack of flights and the search for a new U.S. reception center are among the hurdles facing the White House as it races to speed up the evacuation of at-risk Afghans from their homeland, according to a senior U.S. official and others familiar with the new plan. Other obstacles include difficulties in obtaining passports and an affordable housing shortage in the United States, they said.

