Robbers loot Rs 45 lakh from ATM kiosk operator's house

Robbers looted Rs 45 lakh from the house of an ATM kiosk operator at gunpoint and also allegedly shot an objectionable video of his wife by overpowering family members in Badarwas town of this district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night and cops suspect that some local miscreants were involved in the crime though they are yet to be identified, Shivpuri district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh Chandel said.

The kiosk operator told the police that the armed robbers looted Rs 45 lakh, including cash kept in his house for uploading in an ATM machine installed in a shop located on the ground floor of the building where he stays.

The robbers also forcibly shot an objectionable video of his wife by overpowering him and his children after barging in their home, and threatened to circulate it on social media while leaving the premises, the police said.

The miscreants called the operator staying on the floor above the shop by dialing his mobile number displayed at the ATM kiosk and telling him that currency notes have got stuck in the machine, they said.

The victim has obtained tender from a private firm to run the ATM centre, the police said.

The moment he came down, the robbers overpowered him and committed the loot in his house, they said, quoting the complainant.

No damage was done to the ATM machine, the police said.

However, the miscreants also took away the ATM's CCTV camera and DVR (Digital Video Recorder) with them to avoid getting identified and caught, a police official said.

Cops have launched a hunt to nab the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)