Himachal: SIT to investigate case involving man extorting money by posing as IG

A 10-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case involving a man allegedly extorting money from industrialists in Himachal Pradesh by posing as an IG in the central government, state police chief Sanjay Kundu said on Friday.

A press note issued by the Director General of Police’s office said the SIT, headed by Cyber Crime Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Malpani, has been set up on Wednesday for a thorough investigation in the case on priority.

Superintendent of Police (SP)-EOW Gaurav Singh, SP CID-Crime Virender Kalia, Additional SP Cyber Crime Narvir Singh Rathore, DySP CID-Crime Mukesh Kumar and five police personnel including two inspectors, two sub-inspectors and one assistant sub-inspector have been included as members in the SIT.

It has been stated in the press note that the accused, Vinay Aggarwal, allegedly extorted money to the tune of Rs 1.49 crore by projecting himself as an IG in the central government along with his associates.

The accused used to visit Kala-Amb, Baddi, Nalagarh and other industrial areas in Himachal Pradesh and “uniformed and armed police officials of Haryana Police also used to accompany him illegally”, it added.

The gang led by Aggarwal has extorted huge sums of money from several industrialists of Himachal Pradesh and other states on the guise of being an IG in the central government, the press note added.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Aggarwal under sections 170, 419, 384, 386 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at Bharari CID police station on January 6, it added.

The investigation revealed that the case is not a normal white-collar crime, but a crime with many linkages, the note said.

It was revealed during investigation that this case is just the tip of the iceberg and requires thorough investigation, that is why the SIT has been set up on February 2 for further investigation to take the case to its logical end, it added.

