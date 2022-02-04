Left Menu

Former Loni councillor shot dead by brother-in-law

According to police, Karan Chowdhary was shot dead by his brother-in-law Jitendra alias Mintoo, who lived close to his house, due to personal enmity.An FIR has been lodged against Mintoo and a hunt is on to nab him, they said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:36 IST
A 57-year-old former councillor of Loni was shot dead on Friday, police here said. According to police, Karan Chowdhary was shot dead by his brother-in-law Jitendra alias Mintoo, who lived close to his house, due to personal enmity.

An FIR has been lodged against Mintoo and a hunt is on to nab him, they said. A few days ago Mintoo’s daughter had left her house with some friends, Mintoo had suspected Chaudhary of helping her in the act. He had been nursing a grouse against Chaudhary since the incident, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said. Chaudhary’s body was sent for post mortem, he said. Mintoo’s whole family, which lived in the Jawahar Nagar of Loni Border, fled with him, but they will be apprehended soon, Raja said.

