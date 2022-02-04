Left Menu

News Corp says one of its network systems targeted by cyberattack

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:45 IST
Rupert Murdoch owned-News Corp said in a regulatory filing on Friday that one of its network systems was the "target of persistent cyberattack activity".

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a Wall Street Journal report https://www.wsj.com/articles/cyberattack-on-news-corp-believed-linked-to-china-targeted-emails-of-journalists-others-11643979328 that said cybersecurity firm Mandiant's investigation of the attack showed the hackers "likely meant to gather intelligence to benefit China's interests".

