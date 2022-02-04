Left Menu

Brussels police find tarantulas, scorpions during drug raid

Updated: 04-02-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:45 IST
Brussels police find tarantulas, scorpions during drug raid
  • Belgium

Two people suspected of growing cannabis were arrested this week in a Brussels apartment that contained a more unusual find: tarantulas, scorpions and bearded dragons.

Prosecutors said Friday that local police made the unexpected discovery Wednesday after they were told a strong cannabis smell was coming from a building located in a northeast neighbourhood of Belgium's capital.

Police went to the location and searched an apartment where a father and his adult son were arrested. In addition to the 37 cannabis plants and 228 grams of marijuana they seized, police found 52 tarantulas, one python, three scorpions, four turtles, two bearded dragons and 16 beetles.

Prosecutors said the two men were being investigated for animal welfare violations in addition to facing drug charges.

