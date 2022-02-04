Alternative accommodation only if encroachers agree for eviction: AAG

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the first bench of the Madras High Court that if encroachers of government land in Bethel Nagar near Injambakkam agree to vacate the encroached land, they would be provided alternative accommodation elsewhere. A submission to this effect was made by Additional Advocate-General J Ravindran when a PIL petition from the Bethel Nagar Residents Welfare Association came up for hearing before the bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu, today.

The bench adjourned the matter till February 9 with a direction to the petitioner association to submit its stand by that time.

The petition prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to favourably consider their representation dated September 13, 2019. Besides demanding patta to its members, who were living there for decades, the association prayed for implementation of the various welfare schemes announced by the government during the lockdown period due to Covid-19 pandemic.

