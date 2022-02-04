Left Menu

Alternative accommodation only if encroachers agree for eviction: AAG

A submission to this effect was made by Additional Advocate-General J Ravindran when a PIL petition from the Bethel Nagar Residents Welfare Association came up for hearing before the bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu, today.The bench adjourned the matter till February 9 with a direction to the petitioner association to submit its stand by that time.The petition prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to favourably consider their representation dated September 13, 2019.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:49 IST
Alternative accommodation only if encroachers agree for eviction: AAG
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the first bench of the Madras High Court that if encroachers of government land in Bethel Nagar near Injambakkam agree to vacate the encroached land, they would be provided alternative accommodation elsewhere. A submission to this effect was made by Additional Advocate-General J Ravindran when a PIL petition from the Bethel Nagar Residents Welfare Association came up for hearing before the bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu, today.

The bench adjourned the matter till February 9 with a direction to the petitioner association to submit its stand by that time.

The petition prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to favourably consider their representation dated September 13, 2019. Besides demanding patta to its members, who were living there for decades, the association prayed for implementation of the various welfare schemes announced by the government during the lockdown period due to Covid-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022