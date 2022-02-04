Russia's troop deployment in Belarus a "great concern", Lithuania says
Russia's recent deployment of troops to Belarus is of "great concern" to the neighbouring Baltic states, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Friday after meeting with her Estonian and Latvian counterparts.
"Russian troop deployment in Belarus for so-called exercises is a great concern to us, we must be ready to react at European Union level," Simonyte told a news conference.
"We must send a message to Russia that the price for further aggression would be very high," she said.
