MP: PwD tries to rape minor, held; cops seek cancellation of welfare scheme dole

A 40-year-old person with disability PwD allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl in Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh, after which the police wrote to revenue authorities to block welfare scheme benefits he was availing, an official said on Friday.The man tried to rape a nine-and-half-year-old girl in Madhotal area here on Thursday and was arrested on the same day, Inspector Reena Pandey told PTI.He asked the minor give his tricycle a push saying he was on his way to a temple.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:01 IST
A 40-year-old person with disability (PwD) allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl in Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh, after which the police wrote to revenue authorities to block welfare scheme benefits he was availing, an official said on Friday.

The man tried to rape a nine-and-half-year-old girl in Madhotal area here on Thursday and was arrested on the same day, Inspector Reena Pandey told PTI.

''He asked the minor give his tricycle a push saying he was on his way to a temple. He took the girl to his house and tried to rape her. She, however, managed to push him and escape. Her mother then filed a complaint,'' Pandey said.

''We have written a letter to the district administration seeking withdrawal of welfare scheme benefits he is availing currently. He has been charged under IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

