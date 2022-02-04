Left Menu

Man held for smuggling red sandalwood log in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly smuggling red sandalwood log worth Rs 5 lakh, officials said on Friday. During patrolling on Thursday, the police saw a man, carruing a blue-colour trolley bag moving around in a suspicious manner on the Paharganj side of the New Delhi Railway Station, they said.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly smuggling red sandalwood log worth Rs 5 lakh, officials said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Arif, a resident of Chandni Mahal, they said. During patrolling on Thursday, the police saw a man, carruing a blue-colour trolley bag moving around in a suspicious manner on the Paharganj side of the New Delhi Railway Station, they said. The police questioned the man, checked his bag and found a red coloured log, a senior police officer said. The district forest range officer was called from the spot who identified the log as red sandalwood. Thereafter, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Indian Forest Act was registered at the New Delhi Railway Station police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

Arif confessed that he was involved in the smuggling sandalwood log from Vishakhapatnam to Delhi. The cost of the 42.5 kg redwood recovered from him was around Rs five lakh in the international market, the DCP said. Arif disclosed that he along with other associates were smuggling illegal redwood from Vishakhapatnam to Delhi and supplying them to a gang selling the wood here. They smuggled the red sandalwood to the city by trains concealing it inside trolley bags, police said.

