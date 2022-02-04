UP polls: 2 held for attack on Owaisi, says police

The Hapur police on Friday said it has arrested a second suspect involved in the firing on AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi's car.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief's vehicle came under attack in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, a week before assembly polls begin in the state.

No one was injured in the incident.

While Shubham, a native of Nakur in Saharanpur, was arrested on Friday, another accused -- Sachin -- hailing from Badalpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar was arrested on Thursday.

The police have lodged an FIR for attempt to murder in the case and the accused duo has been remanded in judicial custody, it said.

Two pistols were seized from their possession and a Maruti Alto car has also been impounded in connection with the case, police said.

The FIR has been lodged at the Pilakhua Police Station under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and section 7 of the Criminal Amendment Act, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)