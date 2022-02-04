Left Menu

Faridabad Police books 4 for making 'communally charged' videos

Faridabad police had earlier rung alarm about such false news being spread through media and social media and warned not to spread rumours, said the police officer.He appealed to the general public not to share any kind of misleading content or videos without knowing the facts.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons have been booked for making communally charged video and posting them on social media, police here said on Friday. According to police, the accused attempted to cause religious strife by posting videos of the remains of dead animals from the hills of Surajkund area.

The accused are identified as Kamal Tanwar, Rajat Chabra, Neeta Doshi, and an operator of YouTube channel ‘Amazing farming’, said Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh.

They have been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) and 295A (malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding they will be nabbed soon.

“The accused made several videos of cow slaughter and posted them on social media. These videos are baseless. Faridabad police had earlier rung alarm about such false news being spread through media and social media and warned not to spread rumours,” said the police officer.

He appealed to the general public not to share any kind of misleading content or videos without knowing the facts. “Faridabad Cyber Crime team is continuously monitoring on social media. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those spreading rumours,” he said.

