FICN of Rs 3.03L face value seized, 2 arrested in Assam

Security forces on Friday seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 3.03 lakh and arrested two people in Assam's Dhubri district, a BSF officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police raided Bhogdore village near the India-Bangladesh border and nabbed the duo, aged 22 and 25, and seized the FICN, he said.

The police took the accused into their custody for further action, he added.

