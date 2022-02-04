Left Menu

Oman delegation concludes visit to Kerala

The delegation visited the Cochin Shipyard Ltd, the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant, Navigational Direction and the Diving Schools and interacted with the Staff Officers of Southern Naval Command, the release said.

A seven-member delegation from Oman on Friday concluded a two-day visit to the Southern Naval Command (SNC) here and held discussions on defence cooperation with the Indian team.

Oman's Secretary General of Defence Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi, currently on a visit to India, led the delegation which reached the SNC on February 2. ''The delegation interacted with Vice-Admiral M A Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding - in - Chief, Southern Naval Command, on 3 February and held discussions on various defence cooperation issues with the Indian team,'' the Navy said in a press release.

The delegation visited the Cochin Shipyard Ltd, the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant, Navigational Direction and the Diving Schools and interacted with the Staff Officers of Southern Naval Command, the release said. The delegation was in New Delhi from January 31- February 2 and talks were held under the framework of the 11th Joint Military Coordination Committee (JMCC) which is aimed at enhancing the defence cooperation between the two countries.

In September last year, India and Oman inked an agreement for the exchange of white shipping information and boost maritime security cooperation.

The Indian Navy cooperates with the Royal Navy of Oman on many fronts that include operational interactions and training. Both Navies have been participating in the biennial maritime exercise Naseem Al Bahr since 1993.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

