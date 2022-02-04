Nitesh Rane remanded in judicial custody, taken to hospital for `chest pain'

A court in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra on Friday sent BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in judicial custody in an alleged attempt to murder case.

He was, however, taken to a hospital instead of jail for treatment after he complained of chest pain.

Nitesh, son of Union minister Narayan Rane, was produced before additional sessions judge R B Rote at the end of his two-day police custody. He had surrendered before the court on February 2.

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat sought another six days' police remand for him, saying that investigation was till underway and police wanted to verify the facts that have emerged during his interrogation.

But the court rejected the police's plea and sent Nitesh in judicial custody.

His lawyer Sangram Desai then moved a plea seeking bail for the BJP MLA which will likely be heard on Saturday.

Rane was taken to hospital later as he complained of chest pain, prosecutor Gharat said. The case pertains to an alleged attack on Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab during the campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections. Nitesh Rane had claimed that he was being targeted by the ruling Shiv Sena as it felt slighted by an incident where he was accused of mocking Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray by making `meow-meow' sound at the state legislature complex during the winter session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)