UK and German leaders agree on need for consistent Russia message

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed in a call on Friday that Western allies needed to deliver a "clear and consistent" message to Russia on the repercussions of a further invasion of Ukraine. A British statement said the two leaders also agreed on the importance of dialogue with Russia, agreeing that they would seek to use all diplomatic channels available to bring an end to the current tension.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz underlined the need for allies to deliver a clear and consistent message to Russia, including on the repercussions of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine," the statement said. "They agreed to continue working together and with other international partners on a comprehensive package of sanctions. The Prime Minister stressed that those sanctions should be ready to come into force immediately in the event of further Russian incursion into Ukraine."

