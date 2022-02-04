Cong leaders acquitted in coal trader's murder case

A special CBI court in Dhanbad on Friday acquitted senior Congress leaders Ranvijay Singh and Santosh Singh along with four others in coal trader Pramod Singh’s murder case.

The trader was shot near his home in Dhansar police station area of Dhanbad on October 3, 2003.

After 19 years of trial, the court of Rajnikant Pathak acquitted all six accused, which included police inspector MP Kharwar.

Two other accused, one of which is then Congress district committee treasurer Suresh Singh -- died in the course of the trial.

State Congress committee secretary Ranvijay Singh, when approached, said that he had faith in judiciary and that the court has given right decision.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Santosh Singh, who had rushed back from Uttarakhand poll campaign, alleged that CBI had implicated him under false charges.

''Truth has prevailed and the court acquitted us,'' he said.

