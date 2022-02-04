Mentally-challenged girl raped by security guard in southwest Delhi: Police

A 16-year-old mentally-challenged girl was allegedly raped by a security guard in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Friday. The police said senior manager of foster care centre, Udhyan Care, registered a complaint on Monday, alleging that a girl, living at the facility, complained of stomachache. She was taken to a hospital for examination where the doctor declared that the girl was pregnant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said. According to the manager, the girl alleged that the security guard of the foster care facility had allegedly raped her, police said. Accordingly, a case was registered under relevant sections at th eVasant Kunj South police station and the accused has been arrested, the DCP said.

A police officer said the victim is mentally unsound and the accused has been sent to the judicial custody.

