Odisha man gets life imprisonment for beheading brother
PTI | Baripada | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a 55-year-old man to life imprisonment for beheading his brother nine years ago.
Baripada Additional District Judge Prabir Chaudhury also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Gaya Dehuri, Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das said.
On December 20, 2013, Dehuri had beheaded his elder brother and critically wounded his sister-in-law with an axe over a family feud.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India successfully test-fires supersonic cruise missile Brahmos off Odisha coast: DRDO officials.
Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai cops arrest MBA graduate in Odisha
India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off Odisha coast
Odisha rural polls: SEC asks DGP to enforce COVID norms during nomination filing
‘Auction’ of sarpanch post: Odisha SEC says none should be obstructed from contesting polls