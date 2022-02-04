Odisha man gets life imprisonment for beheading brother

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a 55-year-old man to life imprisonment for beheading his brother nine years ago.

Baripada Additional District Judge Prabir Chaudhury also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Gaya Dehuri, Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das said.

On December 20, 2013, Dehuri had beheaded his elder brother and critically wounded his sister-in-law with an axe over a family feud.

