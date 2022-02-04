Left Menu

EU imposes sanctions on Mali's PM, coup leaders

The European Union blacklisted on Friday Mali's transitional prime minister and members of interim president Assimi Goita's inner circle, after the military ditched a plan for elections in February, according to a statement.

The travel bans and asset freezes hit five individuals in total. They include top military commanders who ousted former Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from power in August 2020, the first of two coups. A second coup followed in May 2021.

