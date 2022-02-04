Left Menu

Jharkhand HC seeks details on condition of Ranchi waterbodies

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-02-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 21:06 IST
Jharkhand HC seeks details on condition of Ranchi waterbodies
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the state government and the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) to furnish details on the number of waterbodies in the capital city and their condition.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was hearing a PIL seeking removal of encroachments from Ranchi Lake and Dhurwa and Kanke dams.

The court sought information on encroachment in Dhurwa and Kanke dams in the city.

The petition, filed by Khushbu Kataruka, stated that water bodies are being encroached upon and polluted but the RMC was not taking any action.

Several acres of land in the catchment area of the dams and lakes have been filled up and buildings constructed, the petition said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022