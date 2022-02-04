Jharkhand HC seeks details on condition of Ranchi waterbodies

Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the state government and the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) to furnish details on the number of waterbodies in the capital city and their condition.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was hearing a PIL seeking removal of encroachments from Ranchi Lake and Dhurwa and Kanke dams.

The court sought information on encroachment in Dhurwa and Kanke dams in the city.

The petition, filed by Khushbu Kataruka, stated that water bodies are being encroached upon and polluted but the RMC was not taking any action.

Several acres of land in the catchment area of the dams and lakes have been filled up and buildings constructed, the petition said.

