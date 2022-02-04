Following are the top stories at 9.20 PM: NATION: DEL80 LSQ-WCD-COVID-ORPHANS 30,111 children orphaned, lost parent or abandoned from April 2020 to June 2021: Govt New Delhi: As many as 30,111 children were orphaned, lost a parent, or abandoned due to COVID-19 or other reasons from April 2020 to June 5, 2021, the government said on Friday.

DEL84 LSQ-GOVT-CHINA China continues illegally occupy approx 38,000 sq km of Indian territory: Govt New Delhi: China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 square km of Indian territory in the Union Territory of Ladakh for the last six decades, the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

DEL40 DL-VIRUS-DDMA-3NDLD SISODIA Delhi: Schools to reopen, drivers travelling alone in cars exempt from wearing masks New Delhi: Schools in Delhi will reopen for all classes from nursery onwards as will gyms with certain restrictions and drivers travelling alone in cars will be exempted from wearing masks, the city government announced on Friday while relaxing Covid restrictions in view of the dip in cases. DEL30 VIRUS-DEATHS-INDIA Covid: India becomes third country in world to record 5 lakh deaths New Delhi: India crossed the grim milestone of 5 lakh COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, becoming the third country in the world to do so after the US and Brazil.

DEL35 RAHUL-JOBS-CHINA Jumla for India, jobs for China: Rahul Gandhi targets govt on 'Make in India' New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the Modi government over the issue of jobs, charging that 'Make in India' is turning into 'Buy from China'.

DEL88 CONG-PUNJAB RAIDS BJP taking revenge from Punjabis for supporting farmers' agitation: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Friday hit out at the BJP over its political gimmicks and ED's raids against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's relatives, alleging that the saffron party is taking revenge from the people of Punjab for supporting the farmers' agitation.

DEL85 LD ALL OWAISI Govt gives Owaisi ‘Z’ category security day after attack, MP rejects it and says make me ‘A category’ citizen New Delhi: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was given ‘Z’ category security on Friday, a day after shots were fired at his car in western Uttar Pradesh, but the prominent Muslim leader rejected the protection and asked the government to instead make him an “A category” citizen “at par” with all.

DEL75 RSQ-IT-TEK FOG APP Ministry tried to locate 'Tek Fog' on prominent app stores, couldn't find it: MoS IT New Delhi: The government has taken note of news reports about alleged app 'Tek Fog' purportedly used to manipulate social media platforms, and the IT ministry has tried to locate it on prominent app stores but could not find it, Parliament was informed on Friday.

DEL59 UGC-2NDLD CHAIRMAN Controversial JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chairman New Delhi: JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, whose tenure was marred by controversies, has been appointed as chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

DEL3 ED-LD PB-SAND MINING-ARREST ED arrests Punjab CM's nephew on charges of money laundering New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said on Friday.

MDS17 KA-HIJAB-GOVT Hijab row: Karnataka CM holds meeting, existing uniform related rules to continue at edu institutions until HC verdict Bengaluru: In the wake of the 'hijab' (headscarf) row, the Karnataka government has asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform related rules, until the High Court comes out with an order in this regard, next week.

BOM9 MH-AMBANI-CAR Mukesh Ambani's latest buy: A Rolls Royce costing Rs 13.14 crore Mumbai: Reliance Industries (RIL), headed by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has bought an ultra-luxury Rolls Royce hatchback costing Rs 13.14 crore. BY KAILASH KORDE LEGAL: LGD15 DL-HC-WRESTLER HC seeks police stand on bail plea by wrestler Sushil Kumar in Chhatrasal Stadium case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of Delhi police on the bail plea by Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. LGD11 CH-HC-DYING DECLARATION If satisfied dying declaration is true, court can base conviction on it: HC Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held if the court is satisfied that the dying declaration is true and voluntary it can base conviction on it, without corroboration, while upholding the life imprisonment of a murder accused who had set his wife on fire in 2014.

LGD8 DL-HC-VIOLENCE Delhi riots: HC to hear from Feb 8 pleas alleging hate speeches New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday said it would hear from February 8 a batch of pleas concerning the 2020 north-east Delhi riots and the alleged hate speeches by leaders which led to the violence against the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

