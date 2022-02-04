Tap water supply provided to 1.2 crore homes in aspirational districts in 28 months: Govt

Tap water supply has been provided to 1.2 crore homes in aspirational districts in 28 months under the Jal Jeevan Mission since August 15, 2019, the government said on Friday.

Arun Baroka, Additional Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation presented the performance of 117 aspirational districts in ODF Plus and providing tap water supply at an event, the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said tap water supply has been provided to 1.2 crore homes in aspirational districts in 28 months under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

''At the time of launch of Jal Jeevan Mission on August 15, 2019 out of 3.39 Crore households in aspirational districts only 24 lakh households had access to tap water but today we are providing tap water to 1.34 Crore (39.53 per cent) households,'' he said.

Three aspirational districts of Telangana and one district of Haryana have achieved 100 per cent coverage. In aspirational districts, in 5,090 villages solid waste and in 3,663 villages liquid waste management has been started, Baroka said.

