Maha: 4 held for murder of Shiv Sena man in Yavatmal

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 04-02-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 21:48 IST
Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Shiv Sena functionary in Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

Sunil Divre (40), a gram panchayat member of Bhambh Raja village and husband of the present sarpanch, was first assaulted with an axe and then shot dead outside his house on Thursday evening, an official said.

''We have arrested four out of seven suspects. A country-made revolver and some other weapons have been seized. The deceased's wife has said he had agitated for removal of encroachments in June. Some link to this agitation or old enmity might be the cause of the murder. A probe is underway,'' Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal Patil said.

