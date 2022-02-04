Reenat Sandhu India's new ambassador to Netherlands
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 21:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior diplomat Reenat Sandhu has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Netherlands, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.
Sandhu, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1989 batch is currently serving as Secretary (West) in the MEA.
''She is expected to take up the assignment shortly,'' the MEA said in a brief statement.
Sandhu will succeed Pradeep Kumar Rawat in the Indian embassy in the Netherlands. Rawat has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 9-Biden sees Russia moving on Ukraine, sows doubt on Western response
World Bank approves $125m loan to help poor access social protection services in West Bengal
Tried reverse sweeps to put pressure back on Indian spinners: Van Der Dussen
WRAPUP 10-Biden sees Russia moving on Ukraine, sows doubt on Western response
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for not reacting on alleged abduction of Indian youth by Chinese army