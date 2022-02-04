Cop dead in road accident in Mathura

A police sub-inspector died in a road accident here on Friday, officials said.

SI Kaushalendra Pratap, who was posted at the police outpost in Naujheel town, was bringing COVID-19-related and election materials to Mathura on his motorcycle when the vehicle crashed into a divider on the Surir Naujheel road near Tehra village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Netra Pal Singh said.

Pratap died on the spot, Singh said.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the officials said.

