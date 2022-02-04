Left Menu

Accused in pipe-bomb case get jail

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:06 IST
Accused in pipe-bomb case get jail
  • Country:
  • India

A court on Friday convicted six people of planting a pipe-bomb under the car of former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy at his house here in January 2014 and awarded them imprisonment.

Chief Judge of Puducherry Selvanathan, handling cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sentenced five of the accused to seven years imprisonment while the remaining one got five years.

Police sources said NIA began its probe after the local police handed over the case to it.

The incident took place when Narayanasamy was a Union Minister. Security staff noticed the pipe-bomb and a bomb detection squad disposed it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022