AFSPA must be removed from Northeast, says Meghalaya MP Agatha Sangma

National People's Party (NPP) MP and ally of the BJP, Agatha Sangma while speaking in the Lower House of Parliament on Friday requested the Union government to consider the sentiments of the northeast and remove Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:19 IST
Meghalaya MP Agatha Sangma (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
National People's Party (NPP) MP and ally of the BJP, Agatha Sangma while speaking in the Lower House of Parliament on Friday requested the Union government to consider the sentiments of the northeast and remove Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). Sangma said, "I represent the Northeast states therefore I would request the Central government to consider the long pending demand and sentiments of the people of the north-east and repeal AFSPA."

She said, "There was a very unfortunate incident that happened in Nagaland in December last year and such incident should not have really happened wherein many innocent lives were lost their lives." "We do not want this sort of incident to ever repeat and that's why I think it is important that AFSPA be repealed," she added.

In 2018 the union government completely removed AFSPA from Meghalaya after a period of 27 years however it is still in force in Nagaland, Assam, and some portions of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. Several chief ministers of the northeast region including N Biren Singh who is the chief minister of Manipur have also said that the AFSPA should be repealed. (ANI)

