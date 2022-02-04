Maha: Labour official held by CBI in 2020 for bribery now booked in DA case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against an assistant labour commissioner who was arrested on December 30, 2020 for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said.

He said Sachin Jayprakash Shelar, assistant labour commissioner here, was held at the time for demanding a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a private firm staffer.

A probe into the case has now revealed that his assets were Rs 55.30 lakh more than his known sources of income, he added. ''He and his family own two cars, three two-wheelers, operate several bank accounts in Mumbai, Solapur and Pune. He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' the official said.

