Left Menu

Maha: Labour official held by CBI in 2020 for bribery now booked in DA case

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:23 IST
Maha: Labour official held by CBI in 2020 for bribery now booked in DA case
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against an assistant labour commissioner who was arrested on December 30, 2020 for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said.

He said Sachin Jayprakash Shelar, assistant labour commissioner here, was held at the time for demanding a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a private firm staffer.

A probe into the case has now revealed that his assets were Rs 55.30 lakh more than his known sources of income, he added. ''He and his family own two cars, three two-wheelers, operate several bank accounts in Mumbai, Solapur and Pune. He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022