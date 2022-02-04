Left Menu

France's Macron to push Ukraine peace talks progress during Moscow trip - Elysee official

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:25 IST
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron will seek to capitalise on progress made during peace talks on eastern Ukraine last month when he holds face-to-face talks with Vladimir Putin next week, a French presidency official said on Friday.

The official said Macron would also see whether there could be ways for Russia to reduce its military build-up in the region to make it less threatening as part of efforts to defuse tensions.

