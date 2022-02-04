Allahabad HC to conduct hearings in hybrid mode from Monday

The Allahabad High Court administration has decided that the mode of hearing in the court, both in Prayagraj and Lucknow, will be in hybrid mode from Monday with strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

Earlier, in view of rising cases of COVID-19, the high court at both the places had switched to complete virtual mode from January 10.

Registrar (Protocol) of Allahabad High Court Ashish Kumar Srivastava said there will be restriction on the entry of clerks of advocates and litigants other than those whose personal presence has been directed by an order of the court.

It will be further ensured that at a time, there should not be more than 10 advocates inside the court room, he said.

