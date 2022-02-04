As many as 15,05,92,811 health IDs created: Govt

As many as 15,05,92,811 health IDs, now known as Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), have been created, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The National Digital Health Mission has been renamed the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The creation of health IDs is voluntary, Pawar said in a written reply.

The National Health Authority (NHA) is creating awareness among citizens about the use and advantages of health IDs to maximise participation from citizen. The government has taken various steps to ensure that the benefits of the mission reach every citizen. Inclusion is one of the key principles of ABDM, Pawar stated.

The digital health ecosystem created by ABDM supports continuity of care across primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare in a seamless manner. It aids availability of healthcare services particularly in remote and rural areas through technology interventions like telemedicine, she stated.

