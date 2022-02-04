Assam: Suspected IEDs seized from construction site

Two suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were seized from a construction site in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday, police said.

Construction workers found two packets containing ''bomb-like objects'' during excavation in Ranthali area, where locals claimed there was a camp of the banned ULFA outfit 25 years ago, a police officer said.

Locals informed the police and a bomb disposal squad was sent to the area and the items seized, he said.

The two items are suspected to be IEDs but further investigation is underway, the officer added.

