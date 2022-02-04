Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests 2 car thieves

The Delhi Police has arrested two men and seized three vehicles, including one bearing a home ministry sticker, stolen by them, officials said on Friday. During investigation of the theft at Kashmere Gate, police checked CCTV footage of the area and saw the stolen car bearing registration number of Delhi being driven towards Khajuri Khas, a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police has arrested two men and seized three vehicles, including one bearing a home ministry sticker, stolen by them, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Tayyab (38), a resident of Seelampur, and Salman (24), a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, they said. On January 17, a car bearing Haryana number was stolen from Hamilton Road, Kashmere Gate. Later, on the intervening night of January 19 and 20, a car having a home ministry sticker was stolen from Paharganj, police said. As Republic Day celebrations were on, the theft of a car bearing a home ministry sticker could have proven to be a security hazard and posed a threat to the security of the VVIPs attending the function at India Gate, police said. During investigation of the theft at Kashmere Gate, police checked CCTV footage of the area and saw the stolen car bearing registration number of Delhi being driven towards Khajuri Khas, a senior police officer said. Later, police found that the alleged thieves were using fake number plates, they said. Police analysed the CCTV footage of the Paharganj incident and the same car was seen involved in the crime. The CCTV footage again took the police team towards Khajuri Khas area, the officer said. Thereafter, a trap was laid at Yudhister Setu flyover and after more than 12 days, the suspected car was intercepted and Tayyab and Salman were apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The accused confessed to their involvement in both the cases. They further revealed that they used to sell the stolen vehicles in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, the DCP said. Five teams were sent along with accused to recover the stolen vehicles. The team was able to recover both the stolen cars, police said. Two country-made pistols and the stolen cars were seized, police said.

